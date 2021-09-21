What’s the role of artificial intelligence in the future of 5G and beyond?

We envision a world where virtually all devices are much more intelligent, simplifying and enriching our daily lives. Today, artificial intelligence (AI) is delivering enhanced experiences and new capabilities to our society in more ways than ever. AI not only provides the ability for our devices to perceive, reason, and act intuitively, but also changes how we approach and solve technical challenges. For more than a decade, we have been conducting foundational AI research to make AI ubiquitous — we have taken a system-level approach that optimizes power efficiency across hardware, software, and algorithms. This is exemplified by our leadership in delivering powerful performance at ultra-low power consumption across a wide variety of devices through our Qualcomm AI Engine, now on its 6th generation.

At the same time, our foundational research in 5G is making it possible to build a cellular system that can efficiently connect virtually everything around us. Today, the global transition to 5G is now in full swing: there are over 175 mobile operators that have launched commercial 5G services globally and many more are actively investing in new 5G deployments. We are driving the continued technology evolution into the next phase — 5G Advanced, which starts with 3GPP Release 18, and it is a set of future standards that are expected to elevate 5G capabilities to new levels as well as expand 5G into new devices, deployments, and industries.

5G+AI = Connected Intelligent Edge

5G and AI are two essential ingredients that fuel future innovations, and they are inherently synergistic — AI advancements can help improve 5G system performance and efficiency, while the proliferation of 5G connected devices can drive distributed intelligence with continued enhancements in AI learning and inference. With the role of on-device intelligence becoming ever more important, the transformation of the connected intelligent edge has begun, and it is the key to realize the full potential of our 5G future.